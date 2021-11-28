We want it back!

ORIHUELA is taking legal action against the regional government of Cataluña..

Last August, Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana gave the Generalitat de Cataluña three months to return the Llibre dels Repartiments, the city’s mini-Domesday Book detailing land ownership after the city was retaken from the Moors in 1243.

The book was stolen from Orihuela between 1907 and 1908, reappearing at some time between 1920 and 1933 when it was acquired by Barcelona’s provincial council, the Diputacion.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Although aware of its illicit origin, the Diutacion deposited the book in the library of Barcelona’s Institute of Catalan Studies,” Orihuela city hall argued.

Orihuela once again asked for the “immediate” return of the Llibre dels Repartiments and, in the absence of any reply from the Generalitat de Cataluña, has instructed its legal team to start legal proceedings.