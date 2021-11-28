Warning issued over viral TikTok challenge

Warning issued over ‘Who Want Smoke’ TikTok challenge.

A warning has been issued by school officials in the USA after students were allegedly suspended after taking part in the ‘Who Want Smoke’ TikTok challenge. The students were filmed while pretending to hold guns while at school. One school prank even saw teachers conned into taking part in the challenge.

The TikTok challenge was inspired by Nardo Wick’s song “Who Want Smoke.” People taking part in the challenge are filmed while using their phones to make it look like they are holding guns and promoting gun violence.

One student told Clarksville Now: “I was at school and I was on my phone just going through random Instagram stories. I saw the trend on someone’s page and I’m like, ‘Oh, we need to do this, we need to do this. We could probably go viral for this,’”

The students’ video went viral but he was soon pulled into the principal’s office for breaching the student code of conduct.

The school’s director of communications Jessica Goldberg commented: “School administration referenced the CMCSS Student Code of Conduct offense ‘Other Conduct Warranting Discipline,'”

“This includes ‘any conduct which is disruptive, dangerous, harmful to the student or others, not otherwise specifically enumerated herein,’”

According to the student, anyone who took part in the video was suspended from school.

In a separate incident, teachers were conned into taking part in the challenge. School district spokesperson Jamie Bonnema revealed to Fox 32: “From what we understand, they were told that they were going to be in a video kind of promoting school spirit. They had no clue that they would be made to look like they were holding guns,”

“They had no clue that their phone was going to be used like that. The video is edited pretty heavily to make them look a specific way. So completely misled by a student at the school.

“We were extremely disappointed when we saw this video.”

