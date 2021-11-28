Valentine’s Day date for Nancy

JACQUELINE CARTER took early retirement to live in Los Alcazare nearly five years ago.

Since then she has been busy writing novel, with the third scheduled to arrive on February 14, St Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this year Jacqueline told the Euro Weekly News about her first two novels, Louisa and Joan, and now she has contacted the newspaper again to tell us about Nancy, the last book in the trilogy.

“It’s the Swinging 60s and Great Britain is soaring ahead with fabulous fashions, sensational music, a booming economy and new-found freedom for all,” Jacqueline explained.

“Join Louisa, her lovable family and quirky friends for a decade in their lives as they encounter love, happiness, sorrow, success and female strength. Nancy will warm your heart and stay with you forever,” the Los Alcazares-based writer promised.

“Louisa and Juan are available on Amazon and Kindle worldwide and soon Nancy will be, too!”