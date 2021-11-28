Valentine’s Day date for Nancy

By
Linda Hall
-
0
St Valentine’s date for Nancy
LOCAL AUTHOR: Jacqueline Carter’s third novel will be published in February Photo credit: Jacqueline Carter

JACQUELINE CARTER took early retirement to live in Los Alcazare nearly five years ago.

Since then she has been busy writing novel, with the third scheduled to arrive on February 14, St Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this year Jacqueline told the Euro Weekly News about her first two novels, Louisa and Joan, and now she has contacted the newspaper again to tell us about Nancy, the last book in the trilogy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“It’s the Swinging 60s and Great Britain is soaring ahead with fabulous fashions, sensational music, a booming economy and new-found freedom for all,” Jacqueline explained.

“Join Louisa, her lovable family and quirky friends for a decade in their lives as they encounter love, happiness, sorrow, success and female strength. Nancy will warm your heart and stay with you forever,” the Los Alcazares-based writer promised.

“Louisa and Juan are available on Amazon and Kindle worldwide and soon Nancy will be, too!”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here