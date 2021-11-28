Tragedy claims a motorcyclist’s life in Alicante

Tragedy claims a motorcyclist’s life in Spain’s Alicante.

A 51-year-old motorcyclist has lost their life after an accident in Alicante’s Elche. The accident happened on Saturday evening when the motorcyclist left the road. The bike had been heading along the EL-20 road in the municipality of Elche.

According to Europa Press, the Traffic Management Centre of the DGT confirmed that the accident took place at around 8:30pm on Saturday, November 27. The accident occurred on a roundabout but the exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

Reportedly the motorcyclist left the road when they were driving around a roundabout on the EL-20. No further details regarding the incident are known at this time.

