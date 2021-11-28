Tragedy claims a motorcyclist’s life in Alicante

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Tragedy claims a motorcyclist’s life in Alicante
Image: Pixabay

Tragedy claims a motorcyclist’s life in Spain’s Alicante.

A 51-year-old motorcyclist has lost their life after an accident in Alicante’s Elche. The accident happened on Saturday evening when the motorcyclist left the road. The bike had been heading along the EL-20 road in the municipality of Elche.

According to Europa Press, the Traffic Management Centre of the DGT confirmed that the accident took place at around 8:30pm on Saturday, November 27. The accident occurred on a roundabout but the exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Reportedly the motorcyclist left the road when they were driving around a roundabout on the EL-20. No further details regarding the incident are known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here