Spanish councillors trapped in southern Africa

A group of Valladolid citizens are trapped in southern Africa. The Swiss airline Swiss has denied their return flight to Spain due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

A group of 12 people from Valladolid, among them the Councillor for Education, Children, Youth and Equality of the City Council of Valladolid, Victoria Soto, remains trapped in Johannesburg (South Africa), after the Swiss air travel company Swiss has denied them their return flight to Spain, which had planned a stopover in Zurich and that, like other companies such as the German Lufthansa, has decided to carry only nationals on their flights and prevents access to travellers “in transit”.

Flight cancelled via email

The group of people from Valladolid, who travelled to South Africa on a leisure trip, are now trapped in southern Africa and were made aware of this situation via email from the Swiss company, which has reported the cancellation of tickets after the countries of the European Union agreed to ban flights to or from South Africa and six other African countries on Friday, November 27, for fear that the new variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529 (known as Omicron) could become an additional pandemic fear spread through air travel.

The Spanish councillors are not the only people in this situation. Many travellers with plans to leave southern Africa have been caught up in ‘the no-fly zone’ that the world has created to protect themselves from this new variant Omicron. Holidaymakers from Europe, the UK, US to name just a few countries received emails to inform them that their flights were cancelled. Some of these passengers learnt the news whilst they were already in the departure lounge waiting to board their flight. Chaos and confusion are what is going through these stranded citizens heads as they remain trapped in southern Africa desperately trying to find a way out of the continent.

