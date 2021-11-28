Spain’s highest restaurant opens its doors



A new restaurant which has just opened its doors in Madrid, the capital of Spain, claims the notoriety of being at the highest altitude in the country. ‘Elkar’ – which translated from Basque means ‘Together’ – is located on the 33rd floor of the Torre Emperador Castellana, and sits at 160 metres (525ft) above the city.

This haute cuisine establishment is the new project in Madrid of Aramark Spain. It was born from the union of two chefs, Sergio Ortiz de Zarate, with a Michelin star, and seafood specialist, along with Beñat Ormaetxea, who won the National Award for Young chefs and is a hunting specialist. They have merged their two kitchens to form a gastronomic heaven.

Each of these chefs has personally prepared the complete menu between them, as well as training the teams they will work with. This exciting new project is the first time these two top chefs have worked together.

A unique feature of the restaurant is that diners must first enter through a wine cellar, before making their way up to the 33rd floor where they can sit and enjoy the panorama of the Madrid skyline.

The establishment also comprises five separate rooms where diners can enjoy their gourmet experience in total privacy. It is a hybrid tasting and pairing experience, physically and online, where each winery and producer can explain to diners the virtues of their wines and their product live.

Jaime Thiebaut, the CEO of Aramark, described Elkar as “a diversification of services towards premium catering, hand in hand with Emperador Properties. A partnership relationship in which Torre Emperador Castellana opens its space to a select public, with a high-level gastronomic offer, led by two great talents”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

