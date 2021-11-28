Pyromaniac caught red-handed in Spain’s Almeria. An arsonist has been caught by officers from the National Police.

The arsonist was caught by officers from the National Police in Almeria’s El Ejido. Allegedly the man had set fire to a series of containers and caused damage to both vehicles and property in the process.

Multiple complaints had come into the El Ejido police station saying that containers for solid urban waste were being set on fire. At least 10 containers had been set ablaze.

Police officers carried out an investigation. They set out to watch local areas at different times of the day. The operation proved successful and on November 15 in the evening, officers from the National Police spotted a man inside a container. The man had been spotted at Calle Granada and was soon identified.

A fire broke out inside the container which the man had been in. Officers discovered that the fire had been started using a T-shirt. When the detained man was searched officers discovered a lighter in one of his pockets.

The arrested man has been placed at the disposal of the courts in El Ejido. He has been accused of a crime of aggravated damage by fire.

The man is suspected of having burned multiple containers in Santa María del Águila and El Ejido. The fire which was started in Cervantes street was particularly serious. During the fire which started in three containers, a vehicle was burnt and the fronts of several establishments were also damaged.

