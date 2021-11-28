Priti Patel faces criticism over migrant programme

Priti Patel is facing growing criticism over the migrant programme from Tory MPs over the Home Office’s failure to allow Afghans to resettle in Britain.

The programme was announced three months ago, yet nothing has happened and the MP’s of all parties are starting to show their discontent as the migrant crisis escalates, especially after the deaths of 27 migrants last week in the English Channel. escalates.

When the Taliban seized control in Kabul, Priti Patal proudly announced the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) back in August. However, this migrant programme seems to have become stagnant and members of her party have criticised her attitude towards it. Several senior Tory MP’s say that Britain has a “moral obligation to Afghans who had worked with the west instead of leaving them to the mercy of the Taliban”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Caroline Nokes, the former Tory immigration minister, said: “This needs to be up and running. Afghans here with family still in Afghanistan were given hope when the scheme was announced but are desperately worried that time is running out to get their family members to safety.”

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said: “We’re all supportive of stopping illegal immigration, but these other routes are the key to getting things properly done. This needs to be open and resolved, particularly because of Afghanistan and its obligations to the people there. This week illustrates that.”

MP’s are blaming the Home office and Priti Patel in particular for “dragging their feet” over the migrant programme, they believe that the migrant crisis could have been averted if the British government had held it’s side of their migrant programme promise.

An Opinium poll for the Observer finds that only 18% of voters believe Patel has handled the Channel crisis well while 62% think she has handled it badly or very badly. Among Tory voters, 39% think she has handled it very well or fairly well while 45% say she has responded very badly or fairly badly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.