Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits Peru

Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits Northern Peru

The strong earthquake was felt nearly 500 miles away. Preliminary reports say that the earthquake hit northern Peru early on Sunday morning with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale. Roads were left blocked with rubble and some buildings were also damaged due to the quake.

The quake was felt as far away as Lima. Peru’s Amazonas and Cajamarca regions saw roads blocked with rubble due to the earthquake. The quake registered in at a depth of 112 kilometres. Deep quakes tend to mean that there are fewer casualties and less damage.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to Peru’s RPP radio, Mayor Walter Culqui explained that three people were slightly injured after a church partially collapsed in the La Jalca district. The church dates back to the 16th century.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicentre was recorded in the Amazon region. The quake was some 40 kilometres away from the city of Barranca on the coast.

Peru belongs to the Pacific Ring of Fire, so earthquakes are fairly common.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.