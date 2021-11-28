Plan for Christmas as normal despite omicron Covid variant, says Sajid Javid.

The Health Secretary has urged people in the UK to keep on planning for Christmas as normal. He believes that the UK is some way off implementing harsher coronavirus restrictions. Concerns have been raised across the globe over the new omicron coronavirus strain.

So far two cases of the mutant strain have been detected in the UK. Javid told Sky: “I think people should continue with their plans as normal for Christmas, I think it’s going to be a great Christmas.”

The Health Secretary said that the UK is “nowhere near” reintroducing social distancing and work from home rules. He explained: “We know now those types of measures do carry a very heavy price, both economically, socially, in terms of non-Covid health outcomes such as impact on mental health,”

“So if one was to make decisions like that they would have to be done very, very carefully and we’re not there yet, we’re nowhere near that.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has brought in new rules for travellers entering the UK. Ms Nandy commented on the rules and said: “The Government is saying everyone has to have a PCR test on day two when they arrive back in the UK, but they’re not suggesting pre-departure tests for people before they board flights.

“There’s no advice for people about travelling back from the airport on public transport and there are very few checks on the PCR tests that are done. So, these are all things that for months the Government has been warned about.”

