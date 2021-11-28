Off White and Louis Vitton designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41

Virgil Abloh, the Louis Vitton fashion house designer has passed away today, Sunday, November 28, aged only 41. Abloh’s death was confirmed in his official Instagram account. “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend”, it read.

It continued, “He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh, and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma“.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture”, the post concluded. Privacy has been requested by his family as they grieve and mourn Abloh’s death.

As his illness had been such a closely-guarded secret, his death came as a shock to many. Showbiz outlet TMZ suggested that one of the few to know about Abloh’s condition could have been close friend, Kanye West. The LVMH Group tweeted that they were devastated upon hearing the tragic news.

The famous designer was also an entrepreneur and DJ, founding the Milan-based label Off-White in 2012, where he was the CEO up until his death. Abloh attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a Civil Engineering degree. Later, he studied at the Illinois Institute of Technology, where he gained a Master’s Degree in Architecture, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.