News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Easy walking ADRA is making its streets more accessible via Plan Coopera 2, with improvements beginning in Calle Buenavista and moving on to Calle Fuerte. The town hall, with 50 per cent collaboration from the Diputacion provincial council, will spend more than €47,000 on making Adra’s streets safer to use.

Bike-friendly A €600,000 investment has made Pulpi more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly, with priority given to sustainable mobility “to make the town more welcoming.” Calle Correos, Calle Farmacia and Calle de Los Curas are now pedestrian streets, Calle Andalucia has received a makeover and there is a kilometre-long bicycle lane.

Blade runner THE Norwegian-registered ship, Oslo Forest 2, recently left Almeria port with a cargo of six wind turbine blades bound for the German port of Cuxhaven. This was the ninth consignment of blades that Eblades Technology, based in Ferreira (Granada), has shipped through Almeria port in the last 18 months.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Late justice THE manager of a Fines firm received a six-month prison term after an employee with no contract or social security died in a 2013 work-related accident. The High Court reduced the sentence owing to the long-delayed hearing and because the firm had compensated the victim’s partner with €60,000.

Bus request NIJAR’S mayor, Esperanza Perez, asked the Junta to restore the school bus and monitor for pupils with special educational needs attending the Atalaya primary school. Obliging them share transport, and subjecting them to timetable and other changes, amounted to throwing away their teachers’ years of work, Perez said.