News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

No problem EIGHTY-NINE per cent of graduates from Alicante province’s two universities find work in first year after they finish their studies, a joint survey by Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University and Alicante University found. Those with degrees in Medicine, Nursing or Physiotherapy had the fewest problems in finding work, together with Engineering, Computing, Robotics and Telecommunications.
ALICANTE UNIVERSITY: Graduates soon find employment Photo credit: University Studies Abroad Consortium

