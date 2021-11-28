New 50p piece unveiled for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated by the Royal Mint with a newly designed 50p coin to be released next year. The coin will feature the number 70, which represents the number of years the Queen will have been on the throne by 2022.

The Queens’ royal cypher is nestled inside the zero and forms the heart of the design. It has been seen and approved by the Queen herself, and it is the first time a royal event has been commemorated on the ‘tails’ side of a fifty pence.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Royal Mint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee new 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

“In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.”

There have been many circulating coins that have celebrated the Queen throughout her reign, including for her Silver, Gold and Diamond jubilees, struck by the Royal Mint. Collectors who want to get the special commemorative new 50p piece can register their interest with the Royal Mint and they will receive a unit with a special obverse design.

The bespoke obverse will be unveiled in 2022 across one of the largest collections made by the Royal Mint, which will also include a commemorative £5 crown.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.