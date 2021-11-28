Man arrested for drugging and sexually abusing a young boy in Spain’s Valencia.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a man for sexually abusing a young boy. The man was a friend of the boy’s family and the abuse allegedly began during the coronavirus confinement.

Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man from Valencia who is believed to have sexually abused the boy and forced him to view pornographic videos. According to reports, the boy was also forced to consume drugs.

The boy’s father had initiated a complaint with the police. The 11-year-old boy has a hearing impairment and is believed to have been abused by a friend of the family according to the National Police.

Reportedly the abuse started in March 2020 around the time that the coronavirus restrictions came into place. The alleged perpetrator had spent time living with the boy and his family and had gained his trust which he then abused.

The man had threatened and bribed the boy not to tell his family. The man has now been remanded in prison due to the seriousness of the crimes.

