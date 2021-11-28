La Palma volcano has a new mouth spewing lava



A new mouth opened up on the rear part of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma at around 3am today, Sunday, November 28. It was observed violently emitting lava and polyclasts. This is the second fissure to open in 48 hours, following one that opened yesterday, Saturday 27.

Stavros Meletlidis, a volcanologist with IGN, told Efe that the new opening is at the rear of the volcano’s cone. It has formed a stream that is running along the northwest slope above the municipality of Tacande. According to his calculations, the lava is flowing at around six metres per minute, and heading east to west, pointing towards the polygon that has already destroyed previous lava flows.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has reported at least 50 earthquakes since midnight on Saturday 27. Three of these tremors were felt across the island by residents, with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale. The strongest was located in Fuencaliente, at a depth of 11km.

Sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission has increased once again, with a rate of between 30,000 and 49,999 tons per day. Combined with the appearance of new fissures and more lava output, would sadly make one think that the end of this activity is far from over.

Francisco Prieto, spokesman for Pevolca, the Steering Committee of the Plan of Canary Volcanic Emergencies, commented that it was quite possible for this current activity to exceed that of the 1646 Tehuya eruption, the longest in the last 500 years on La Palma, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

