La Palma volcano: a new source of emissions opens as seismicity increases on the island.

On Sunday morning November 28, a new source of emissions opened on La Palma. The opening appeared on the north-east slope of La Cumbre Vieja. The new opening has been emitting both lava and pyroclasts. Seismicity has also increased on the island. In the last few hours, a staggering 53 earthquakes have occurred.

According to Itahiza Domínguez seismologist for the National Geographic Institute (IGN), at 3am on Sunday morning the new emitting centre opened. The expert took to social media to make the announcement and said that a careful eye will need to be kept on the new opening.

Itahiza took to Twitter and said: “Last night around 3 o’clock a new emitting centre opened on the northeast slope of the #LaPalma eruption cone with emission of lava flows and pyroclasts.

“The consequences and extent will have to be confirmed by #PEVOLCA.”

On Sunday morning the Cabildo de La Palma has confirmed that for the southern part of the Aridane Valley access will be restricted by both land and sea. These restrictions have been put in place due to the air quality in the area.

More than earthquakes have hit La Palma in the last few hours. As reported by 20 minutes: “The maximum recorded magnitude was 3.5 (mbLg) corresponding to two earthquakes located at 06.56 and 07.00 hours, with depths of 31 and 11 km. Both were felt with a maximum intensity of III (EMS) in numerous nuclei of the island.”

