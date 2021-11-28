Johnson calls to speed up booster jab rollout amid Omicron fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls on scientists to speed up the booster jab rollout amid Omicron fears.

Johnson is calling on scientists to see that booster vaccines are rolled out to under 40s. Fears are growing across the world over the new omicron strain of the COVID virus. Boris has also called on vaccine experts to look at dropping the wait time for booster jabs from six months to 5 months.

He has asked the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to consider changing to a five-month period for boosters. Boris also hopes that booster shots could be rolled out to people aged between 18 and 39 years old. Experts would need to consider this first though.

Johnson commented: “We don’t yet exactly know how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron, but we have good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection.

“And if you are boosted your response is likely to be stronger.

“So it’s more vital than ever that people get their jabs, and we get those boosters into arms as fast as possible. So from today, we’re going to boost the booster campaign.”

The new coronavirus measures brought in by Johnson will be reviewed again in December.

Johnson revealed: “At that point we should have much greater information about the continuing effectiveness of vaccines.

“I very much hope that we will find that we continue to be in a strong position, and we can lift these measures again.

“But right now this is the responsible course of action, to slow down this new variant, and to maximise our defences, so we protect the gains we have worked so hard for and so that we can continue to save lives.”

