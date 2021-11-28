Israel first country to close its borders to contain Omicron variant

Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister of Israel, this evening, Saturday, November 27, announced the closure of his country’s borders to all foreign travellers. This move has been introduced in an effort to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. One case has been confirmed so far, along with seven suspected cases.

In a statement, Mr Bennett said that the travel ban, would last for 14 days, but is pending government approval. The Israeli government will also reportedly reintroduce phone-tracking technology that is used for counter-terrorism.

Other countries, including the UK, Australia, the US, and the EU, have all enforced travel bans on south African nations. Scientists have voiced their concerns over the latest variant’s capability of being transmitted much easier. It was first detected in South Africa, and is believed to have more tolerance against the current vaccines, and could have a higher rate of re-infection.

Earlier today, the UK confirmed its first two Omicron cases, in Nottingham and Brentwood. It is thought that the two are connected due to traced travel patterns of the infected, and they are self-isolating at home, along with their families. Germany and Italy have also confirmed cases this evening, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

