I’m A Celeb’s Adele Roberts shares emotional update after cancer surgery

I’m A Celeb’s Adele Roberts has shared an emotional update after her cancer surgery.

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has spoken out after her recent bowel cancer surgery. Adele appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2019. She has now returned to work.

Adele took to Instagram and said: “Today was a dream. I’m still on a high. When I posted ‘be right back’ last month I think it was more of a wish than something I thought was possible.

“Thank you to every single person who has helped me get here. The energy in that studio today was incredible. Audiotherapy! Thank you everyone at Radio 1 and our wonderful listeners.

“I’m so proud every time I have the honour of doing a show for you but today was something else. So special. I shall treasure today for the rest of my life.

“Buzzing to do my first show with my little stoma Audrey. Kate made her a little R1 dress – but she wouldn’t wear it – it kept falling off – so we had to improvise! Haha.”

Adele went on to add: “And as I said on the radio today. If you’re worried about anything please go and see your GP. Early detection saves lives. I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to burden anyone at first so I did the classic googling my symptoms… I decided I probably had piles but I also rang the doctors just in case. I felt so embarrassed but thank God I checked.

“Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer. I had no idea. I didn’t think for one minute I could have it, I just thought I was being dramatic. If it wasn’t for the heroes of the NHS I dread to think what could have happened.

“Here’s my wonderful dream team (socially distanced of course). Thank you for making today so perfect.

“I loved seeing all of your beautiful faces… And feeling your amazing energy. I’ve missed you all so much. I don’t know where I’d be without you all. To our listeners, and ALL of the amazing souls on the 8th floor of Broadcasting House. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and for my family. Christmas has come early.”

