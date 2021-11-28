Ice factory’s new role

Ice factory’s new role
TORREVIEJA town hall has acquired the old Ice Factory for €800,000.

Federico Alarcon, councillor and secretary of the Local Government Board, confirmed the purchase and revealed that following rehabilitation, the building would house the Municipal Tourism office, municipal offices and installations linked to the International Habaneras Festival.

The Ice Factory, a prime example of Torrevieja’s industrial architecture, was built for the use of the local fishing industry before the 1936-1939 Civil War.

