Husband arrested as wife’s body discovered after signing life insurance policy. The wife had only signed the life insurance policy two days before she was discovered shot in the head.

Yuan Hua Liang had lived in the family home with her husband Christopher Collins, 41 and their four dogs. According to investigators, husband Collins had gone to “great lengths” to convince the authorities that his wife had been a victim of a home invasion when he was out.

Collins’ wife was discovered shot only two days after signing a £190,000 life insurance policy. Her body was discovered in their Texas home.

On the day that the body was discovered a neighbour had heard an argument at the house. Husband Collins had asked the police to carry out a welfare check on his wife, according to the police report.

Collins claims that his wife had messaged him to say that someone was breaking into the house. He was reportedly at the gym at the time. He then used a non-emergency hotline to report the break-in to the police.

According to the police report: “The caller reported that he lost contact with his wife, shortly after she reported a suspicious male near their residence.

“The deputy entered the residence with the husband and they discovered the wife deceased, inside the house.”

As reported by KHOU, when Collins reached the house with the police he “paused momentarily in the doorway, dropped his bags and ran into the living room where Liang was found lying on the floor with visible blood on her shirt and a bag covering her head.”

A prosecutor in the case told the court: “(There were) no signs of forced entry into the home from inside. The officers observed the backdoor was unlocked, and four dogs were in the backyard.”

Collins will appear again in court soon.

