Honeymoon with second sex doll for bodybuilder Yuri after first one broke

Honeymoon with second sex doll for bodybuilder Yuri after his first one broke



Yuri Tolochko, is a 36-year-old bodybuilder from Kazakhstan, who went viral on the internet last year after he married his sex doll, Margot, in a lavish wedding attended by all their friends and family. Unfortunately for Yuri, the marriage didn’t last long, because his plastic wife broke soon after they tied the knot.

Undeterred, Yuri soon found another lover, in the form of Luna, and he has now, after the pandemic delayed their plans, finally whisked her away for a week in Bulgaria, for a belated honeymoon.

Yuri shared their holiday snaps with his 100,000 followers on Instagram. His followers have been party to his turbulent love life, and he always keeps them updated on what he is doing.

“The pandemic changed everyone’s plans massively, so when the chance came to go to Bulgaria for work, I was happy I could take Luna. It was a work trip, but it was also so romantic that I consider it a honeymoon as well. We stayed in the capital Sofia for about a week and it was fabulous”, explained Yuri.

“We met a lot of people during my work time and also went out to restaurants and took advantage of the hotel room”, he continued. “There was a lot of sex. We also on occasion went live on Instagram, because my followers were waiting for us, they wanted to see us”.

Adding, “Once, while we were having a romantic dinner, the waiter was surprised at my wife at first, but then he enjoyed watching us. Other diners also stopped to take photos with us”.

The bodybuilder told how people were so curious about Luna everywhere they went, saying, “The stylists who made my wife’s hair even asked about our sex life. Luna wore a very short skirt, and men liked to watch her as she sat on my lap”.

Speaking quite openly about their relationship, Yuri said, “Also, at one of the meetings, she was not wearing any underwear, and this turned me on, and those around me noticed it too”.

He added: “Many people like the fact that I openly speak about what I like, what I love, that I openly show my sexuality and fetishes. This inspires many and in turn, I am also inspired by the fact that people love it and it helps them”.

“I used to have social media accounts in Russian, but then there was too much negativity. When I switched to English, many Russians were gone and the negativity also disappeared so I became more comfortable”, explained Yuri.

When asked why he doesn’t wear a wedding ring, Yuri said he cannot wear one as he is also involved with Lola, another sex doll. “I did exchange rings with Margot, so maybe I will come up with some kind of symbolic jewellery that we could all wear. We need to discuss it”.

“So far, laws in our country do not even recognise same-sex marriages, so nothing is officially registered. This is our personal story, and the story of my loved ones and those who love us”, concluded Yuri, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

