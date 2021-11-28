Girona man arrested after stealing car with a baby inside

Girona man arrested after stealing car with a baby inside. image: policia local blanes

A 30-year-old resident of the Girona municipality of Blanes was arrested on Saturday, November 27, after a joint operation involving Local Police officers from the towns of Malgrat de Mar, and Santa Susanna. He is accused of stealing a vehicle in Blanes that had a five-month-old baby inside.

As reported to Efe by police sources, the incident occurred at around 3pm in Blanes, when the detainee took advantage of spotting the vehicle’s owner getting out to look for the baby’s mother in the La Planteara neighbourhood. At this point, he got in the man’s car and sped away, heading in the direction of Barcelona.

Blanes police alerted the forces across the border, in the Catalonia region of Barcelona, passing them the registration and description of the stolen vehicle. Thanks to security cameras located along the way, officers quickly intercepted the car a few minutes later, around 7km from Blanes. The driver was arrested, a man known to have a police record for several prior robberies. He reportedly displayed obvious signs of intoxication or of drugs use.

The baby’s father was contacted and the Blanes police drove him to be reunited once again with his son. According to police sources, they suspect that the thief, showing symptoms of being drunk or drugged, was not even aware that there was a baby in the back of the vehicle when he stole it. He was subsequently subjected to tests to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol, or on drugs, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

