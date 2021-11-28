French Minister of the Overseas travels to Guadeloupe and Martinique to ease rising tensions

The French Minister of the Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, travels to Guadeloupe and Martinique today for a 48-hour visit in order to ease rising tensions in the region.

Tensions and unrest resulting from protests against mandatory vaccination and general poverty have been building over the past few weeks. Minister of the Overseas Lecornu is set to arrive in Guadeloupe from France on the afternoon of Sunday, November 28, before travelling to Martinique on Monday evening.

The visit is taking place after a group of elected representatives for the islands requested that a French delegation visit Guadeloupe and Martinique to ease rising tensions and discuss the region’s future.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lecornu has acknowledged the unrest in the region, where a third of the population lives below the national poverty line. He has spoken of the possibility of changing the islands’ status from overseas territories to autonomous and has said that the French government is willing to discuss the matter in order to reach a solution.

Lecornu has also condemned the violence, which broke out 12 days ago in response to mandatory vaccination for health professionals and firefighters and has resulted in a nocturnal curfew. Regarding mandatory vaccination, Lecornu stated that it should be treated on a case-by-case basis.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.