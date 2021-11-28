Formula 1 legend Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79. Sir Frank had been admitted to hospital recently and sadly passed away on Sunday, November 28.

The founder of the Williams F1 team has passed away peacefully with his family at the age of 79.

His family said: “After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning (Sun) surrounded by his family”.

Stefano Domenicali the F1 chief paid tribute and said: “This morning Claire Williams called to inform me of the very sad news that her beloved father, Sir Frank Williams had passed away.

“He was a true giant of our sport that overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track.

“We have lost a much loved and respected member of the F1 family and he will be hugely missed.

“His incredible achievements and personality will be with etched on our sport forever. My thoughts are with all the Williams family and their friends at this sad time.”

The loss of Sir Frank will be felt by the entire Williams team. Jost Capito is the current boss and he paid tribute to the legend. He stated: “The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams.

“Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula One. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer.

“Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.

“His values including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain the core ethos of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams family name under which we proudly race.

“Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this difficult time.”

