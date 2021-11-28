Dedicated to women

A ROJALES park pays homage to all the women who have fought for equality and to combat gender violence.

Its recent inauguration presided by Rojales’ mayor, Antonio Perez, together with the town’s councillors, coincided with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

Rojales’ Equality councillor pointed out that the small park was a reminder that this should be celebrated and remembered “every day of the year.”

The park also features a marble sculpture by Alhi Prieto and a plaque honouring all the women “who preceded us, those who fought for our rights, those who are forgotten, suppressed, raped, ill-treated and humiliated.”