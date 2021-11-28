Christmas Fayre exceeded expectations

Linda Hall
€1,330 FUNDRAISER: David Whitney, Paul Owen (Stroke Association Founder) and Lorraine Whitney) Photo credit: David Whitney

THE Christmas Fayre held at the Marina Bar in Torrevieja’s Calle de las Rosas was an outstanding success.

“Thanks to massive support from those attending, the €1,330 raised for Stroke Association Spain far exceeded expectations,” said David Whitney.

The busy afternoon galloped by with a raffle, tombola, money tree, stalls and a visit from Santa which kept everybody entertained.

The Marina Bar staff, headed by Rita and Dave Monaghan, gave brilliant service and support, while fundraisers David and Lorraine Whitney and their team of helpers created a memorable afternoon. There was also a big Thank You for all those people who donated items  or contributed to the success of the event.

A special mention went to Lynn Victoria Smith for baking a cake for the raffle and to Mary Terry Flynn, who once again donated an afternoon tea for two at the bar.

The next event on David and Lorraine’s fundraising calendar is the ever-popular Mingle Bells at the Marina Bar on the afternoon of Friday December 10, with a two-course, pre-Christmas lunch, raffle, quiz and spot prizes. Bookings are essential as space is limited.


For further details, ring the bar on 965705907.

