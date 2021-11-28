Cash all round

TORREVIEJA MEETING: Joaquin Guillamo, Eduardo Dolon, Herick Campos and Rosario Martinez Chazarra Photo credit: GVA.es

TWENTY-FIVE PERCENT of the regional government’s €598.6 million 2022 Budget assignment for Alicante province is earmarked for the Vega Baja.

Once the Budget is approved by the regional parliament, the Generalitat intends to allocate €107.96 million to counteracting southern Alicante’s need for first-class infrastructure. Projects include a new school for Guardamar, extensions to Hospital Vega Baja now that Torrevieja’s Health district has reverted to the public secto, and a €7.3 million sludge composting plant in Pilar de la Horadada.

Plan Vega Renhace will receive €16 million to rebuild water supply and drainage infrastructure that was destroyed during the high-level isolated depression (DANA) storms of September 20219.

The Budget pledges coincided with the first-ever meeting between regional officials implementing the Plan Vega Renhace and Orihuela’s Water Court, the Juzgado Privativo de Aguas.

Both intend to meet on a regular basis to review Vega Renhace anti-flooding projects in 27 municipalities.

Meanwhile, in Torrevieja, the Valencian Community’s Tourism secretary general Herick Campos met Joaquin Guillamo, president of Torrevieja’s Hospitality Association, together with Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon, and Tourism councillor Rosario Martinez Chazarra to discuss the  Gastrovegabaja gastronomic festival held between October 15 and November 25.


Campos later attended a meeting of Torrevieja Tourist Board where he pointed out the Vega Baja has received more than €13.5 million via Resistir Plus and direct aid, while the resort received almost €4 million from the same sources.

