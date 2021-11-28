Car smashed through pensioners’ living room window

In the early hours of this morning, November 28, at 05:15 a black BMW car smashed through a pensioners’ living room window.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 92-year-old woman was inside at the time and suffered ‘serious leg injuries’. She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the car smashed through her living room window.

Images from the scene in Westhoughton show a black BMW in the pensioners home after it crashed through railings outside the property in the early hours of Sunday morning before smashing through her front window. The entire vehicle ended up positioned inside her house and needed to be removed by a tow truck.

The incident happened at the approach to a mini-roundabout at Chew Moor Lane’s junction with Bolton Road. Police, firefighters and North West Ambulance Service were called to the scene shortly after.

In a statement, police said: “A 92-year-old woman was inside the property at the time and suffered serious leg injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition. A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault. He also received hospital treatment for a head injury”.

No further information has been released on the incident. Police investigations are ongoing in to the cause of the accident and as to how a car ended up smashed through a pensioners’ living room window.

