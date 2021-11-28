Big event for Little Pod

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Lots of fun and goodies in Orihuela’s Entre Naranjos urbanisation next Saturday Photo credit: Little Pod Association

VOLUNTEERS for the Little Pod Association are organising a Christmas Market on December 4 to raise some much-needed funding.

This will be held on Saturday December 4 between 11am and 2pm in the Orange Tree, Alegria, Laguna Tavern and Cavanaghs bars in Calle Mandarina on the Entre Naranjos urbanisation in Orihuela.

“In past years we have raised around €1,700 each time and hope this can be repeated, if not improved-upon,” the association’s Nick Webb told the Euro Weekly News.

There will be a raffle, tombola, Christmas hampers and the chance to win a Cupcake Christmas trees as well as stalls selling everything from home baking, curries, chutneys and preserves to handmade Christmas cards, handicrafts, accessories, Christmas gifts and decorations, not forgetting mulled wine and mince pies.

The Little Pod Association (LPA) is a registered charity based in Torremendo (Orihuela) which rescues, cares for and re-homes abandoned Podenco dogs as well as cats and kittens.


