Barcelona ‘agree transfer’ for Man City striker Ferran Torres



According to reports circulating on sports pages and social media in Spain, a deal has allegedly been reached between the agent of Manchester City’s Spanish international striker, Ferran Torres, and Barcelona FC.

It is known that with Argentinian legend, Sergio Aguero, being forced into premature retirement after signing for the LaLiga giants, they are on the lookout for his replacement. The Catalan club is also reportedly suffering a massive financial dilemma right now, so how they would fund such a move remains to be seen. One rumour is that they will include a player in a potential swap, possibly Ousmane Dembele.

Respected sports outlet Marca claims that a deal has been brokered between both parties, but without any involvement from Torres’ club, Man City. It is believed that Torres’ agent was spotted in Barcelona last Tuesday 23, leading to speculation that he was at the Camp Nou discussing a move for his player.

There has also been talk of Mateu Alemany, the Catalan club’s director of football, flying in the opposite direction, for talks at the Etihad. Torres joined the Premier League champions in 2020 from Valencia, but has not been seeing regular playing time under Pep Guardiola, yet has constantly found the target while playing for his country, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

