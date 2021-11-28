Barbados soon to become a republic

In a historic action, Barbados will soon become a parliamentary republic.

On November 30, which will be the country’s 55th anniversary of independence, Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state. The last country that removed the former colonial and constitutional monarchy as its head of state was Maurititius who did so back in 1992.

The Island’s first president, who happens to be female, Sandra Mottley was elected by Parliament in October and will be sworn in to rule the country by the current Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

In a speech given in September, Mason said “The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind; Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state. It’s kind of important when we think of the queen in the Caribbean to distinguish between the queen as head of the Commonwealth, which is made up of many, many countries around the world, several which are Caribbean countries,”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mottley invited Prince Charles to visit Barbados. As the future head of the British Monarchy and commonwealth, she wanted him to be the guest of honour at the event when Barbados will become a republic. Clarence House announced that The Duke has accepted the invitation.

It is not thought that there will be any tension caused between the two countries when Barbados finally does become a republic, although some sceptics are concerned it might have an effect on other commonwealth countries like Australia or New Zealand.

Barbados is not the first country to break its ties with the commonwealth and become a republic. The world today is not what it once was 200 years ago. It makes sense that some countries wish to break away from their colonial ties and become independent.

