Around 1,000 Spanish petrol stations must install electric car charging points

The Government of Spain continues to move forward with its strategy for the growth of the electric car in Spain. A proposal has reportedly just been released to public information by the Ministry for the Environment (Miteco).

It included a ministerial order that establishes a list of fuel supply facilities, along with fuels required to install electric recharging infrastructures, as well as the exceptions and technical impossibilities for its fulfillment.

As a result, more than 1,000 petrol stations across Spain, with sales of more than five million litres per year, or relevant weight, must install at least one charging point for electric vehicles.

This proposed order complies with the mandate of Law 7/2021 on climate change and energy transition, which calls on the central government and the autonomous communities to draw up said list. The list will include the most relevant petrol stations in each territory, as well as those opened in 2021, and any that have made modifications to their qualifying title this year.

Within a period of 21 months from the entry into force of the aforementioned Law, that is, February 2023, service stations with sales of more than 10 million litres of petrol and diesel in 2019 must install at least one 150 kW recharging point.

More than 200 gas stations are included in this group. Also, service stations with sales of more than five million litres of petrol and diesel in 2019, will have a period of 27 months from the approval of the Law – August 2023 – to install at least one recharging point greater than 50 kW.

These same deadlines and requirements affect petrol stations with sales of less than five million litres, but which lead the sales of the provinces, islands, or autonomous cities in which they are located.

As reported by the Ministry, more than 800 petrol stations are included in both groups. The owner of the service station must comply with the obligation whether he is the owner of the recharging point or not, provided that the point is located within the fuel and fuel supply facilities.

The control of the fulfillment of this obligation will fall on the competent bodies in the matter of petrol station registries of the autonomous communities, as reported by larazon.es.

