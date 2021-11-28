An enjoyable day out

AT 8am on a cold, icy-windy Thursday morning, a group of people hurried to board their coach in Torrevieja.

Most of them were members of the Torrevieja U3A, who were setting out on a day trip to Murcia, arriving at 9.15am in Aguilas.

By this time the sun had broken through and the wind had eased so the group spent a leisurely hour and a half, seeing the sights or breakfasting in one of the many seafront cafes.

Reboarding the coach, they travelled the short distance to La Granja del Fraile (The Friar’s Farm) where they sampled locally-produced cheeses with a drink to wash them down.

To round off the day the group went to a new restaurant in the Mar Menor, as Murcia’s Covid restrictions prevented the coach party from visiting their original choice.

Afterwards they were able to take a short stroll along the promenade in Los Urrutias before boarding the coach to return to Torrevieja.

“Despite the cold start and the last-minute change of meal venue, a good day out was enjoyed by all,” said Torrevieja U3A’s Press officer, Barry Weston.

The Torrevieja U3A are off on another trip on Tuesday December 7, visiting Murcia in the evening to enjoy the Christmas lights and pick up presents at the Christmas market.

Further details of this trip and many other events open to members of the Torrevieja U3A can be found, along with details of the association and how to become a member, on their torreviejau3a.org website.