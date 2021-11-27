Work begins on new Las Lagunas de Mijas school



Mercedes Garcia Paine, the Junta de Andalucia’s Education representative, accompanied by the mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, and Marilo Olmedo, the Mijas councillor for Education, on Friday, November 26, visited the site of the proposed Las Lagunas Institute of Secondary Education (IES).

This new education facility on Mijas Costa will be located next to the Indira Gandhi Centre for Infant and Primary Education (CEIP) in the municipality of Mijas. On December 13, Javier Imbroda, the Minister of Education, is scheduled to lay the first stone of the new school. It is being constructed as part of the 2017 Infrastructure Plan, with a budget of €5.5 million.

As the representative of the Board explained, “This is a historical demand due to the strong increase in schooling in this area, which has exceeded all forecasts”, whilst pointing out that work is already underway.

The New IES Las Lagunas will have 6 lines of Compulsory Secondary Education (Type D6). It involves the construction of a new building on a 7,358m² plot of land, comprising 24 multipurpose classrooms, with a capacity of 720 school places.

Once completed, this facility will allow students who are currently in the ESO of the IES Las Lagunas – located in the CEIP Indira Gandhi – to move to the new IES, as well as enabling the subsequent removal of several prefabricated classrooms.

Garcia Paine recalled that the Ministry of Education is investing e14.8 million in another 16 projects in Mijas for the creation of new centres, expansion, and the adaptation of spaces in the educational centres of this municipality, 9 of which are already finished. “Mijas is the municipality in which the most has been invested in the entire province. This Government once demonstrates its commitment to public education”, she added.

Actions include the extension to C2 of the CEIP Botanical Garden, which is in the project contracting phase, with an investment of €2.6 million. In this same centre, works will include the installation of an adapted toilet. Adaptation of the site for a prefabricated classroom, and the formation of spaces for extra classrooms have already been completed.

A new CEIP C3, in the project contracting phase, has a value of €5.7 million. The expansion of the La Cala de Mijas IES, again in the project contracting phase, sees an investment of €4.1 million. In this same centre, work to adapt the site for a prefabricated classroom, and works to erect prefabricated buildings have already been completed.

Other projects include the adaptation of the IES Torre Almenara to the D6 model, in the preparation phase of the project contracting, worth €1.6 million. In addition, the creation of a toilet for kindergarten students at the Los Claveles Infant School is finished.

The elimination of architectural barriers, along with the adaptation of the toilet at CEIP Los Campanales, plus the installation of an adapted toilet and ramp at CEIP El Albero, have all also been completed, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

