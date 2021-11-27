WATCH: La Palma lava stream emerges suddenly under a house

Chris King
image: youtube

According to the newspaper El Time, the new lava stream that broke out from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of la Palma, surprisingly emerged yesterday, Friday, November 26, from underneath a house located in the Corazoncillo area.

This new wash was responsible for destroying the Las Manchas cemetery last Thursday, 25, as it flowed across fresh territory, engulfing everything that was in its way.

Footage of the moment the stream appeared from underneath a building was captured by a drone. El Paso Town Council uploaded the video onto YouTube, as you can see below. The incident was confirmed by David Calvo, the Involcan volcanologist.

Miguel Angel Morcuende, the technical director of Pevolca, explained that this new casting has run quite quickly in its first few hours. He pointed out that the destroyed material that the flow is dragging with it, is giving it greater viscosity, and is slowing down its progress.

Morcuende admitted that the current situation is “worrying”, given that this new wash – which is practically flowing together with wash 10 – is running in an area with ​​”a lot of urban concentration”. It is heading towards an area in which there are houses and buildings linked to farmland, and at the moment it is entering an area with a ​​steep slope.


Fortunately, this morning, Saturday 27, several drones captured footage of the new fissure, and it has stopped emitting lava, as reported by diariodeavisos.elespanol.com.


