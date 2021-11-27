Wales and Scotland learn their World Cup 2022 play-off opponents

Wales and Scotland learn their opponents for World Cup 2022 play-offs

Wales and Scotland found out today, Friday, November 26, exactly who their opponents will be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-final play-offs. Both home nations have home matches in the one-legged deciders.

Robert Page‘s Welsh team will host Austria in Cardiff, with the manager commenting, “We’ve worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw. We’ve got everything to play for”.

Scotland can look forward to taking on Ukraine at Hampden. Manager Steve Clark was confident as he said, “We have shown over the course of the play-offs for Euro 2020 that we can handle the tension for semi-final, and final games”.

Adding, “Ukraine is up there with the toughest [draw] and then from that, we know Wales have done really well recently. We know the Austrians well. It’s something for everyone to focus on and think about over the winter months and look forward to some good games in March, hopefully”.

If both teams win then they will face one another at Cardiff, with the victors heading for the World Cup finals in Qatar. It has been 64 years since the Welsh competed in the World Cup, back in 1958, while for the Scots, it has been a patient 24-year wait.

In the other two play-off semis, Portugal will be at home to Turkey, and Italy will welcome North Macedonia. The winners will then face-off, which means one of Europe’s big football nations will not be present in Qatar.

Matches will be played from March 24 to 29, seeing the semi-finals and finals all played over the course of five days.

