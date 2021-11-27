Triple yellow warning activated in Valencian Community

Storm Arwen has already arrived in the Valencian Community, bringing freezing Arctic winds with it. This has even resulted in red warnings for intense snowfall in some areas. AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has activated the yellow warning that will affect several points of the regional interior for 48 hours, from Saturday through to Monday 29.

For this Sunday 28, it has activated a triple yellow warning, due to the phenomena that the Arwen storm will cause in the provinces of Valencia, Alicante, and Castellon. The latter will probably be the one that is affected most.

Sunday 28

A triple yellow warning is activated for Sunday 28, bringing practically all of the Valencian territory under the AEMET alert. In the northern interior of the province of Castellon, the yellow warning is activated for snowfalls that can leave thicknesses of about 3 centimetres during 24 hours.

This snow will initially fall at an altitude of around 600 metres, but will increase to 900 metres. In the entire province of Castellon, and the northern interior of Valencia, the yellow warning is activated for very strong gusts of wind that can reach 80 km/h. In the southern interior of Valencia, and the northern interior of Alicante, the gusts could reach 70 km/h.

On the entire coastline of the province of Alicante and Valencia, and on the north coast of the province of Castellon, the yellow warning is in place for coastal phenomena. Minimum temperatures will remain stable, and maximum temperatures will drop, so weak frosts will be recorded in parts of the interior.

Monday 29

For Monday 29, the yellow warnings activated for the Valencian Community are for very strong winds and gusts of between 70 and 80 km/h. These will blow throughout the regional interior from the north of Castellon to the north of Alicante. The majority of the Alicante coastline and the province of Valencia will experience coastal phenomena throughout the day.

In Castellon, the skies could start out cloudy, or overcast, with weak rainfall in the interior. Snow will probably fall between 1,000 and 1,400 metres. In the rest of the regional territory, it will cloudy at first, with intervals of clouds in the afternoon in Valencia, and slightly cloudy in Alicante. Winds will blow from the west, so the thermometers will rise in a generalised way.

Tuesday 30

For Tuesday 30 there is no chance of rain, with AEMET predicting a spell of at least one week without any rainfall in the Valencian Community. During Tuesday the sky will be slightly cloudy or clear, which will cause the maximums to increase slightly in the regional interior, and the minimums to fall throughout the region, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

