Tread softly

ROQUETAS town hall is now in possession of the certificate that validates the municipality’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Environment Ministry’s seal, presented by representatives from Proinsa, reflects the efforts made by administrations and organisations to combat climate change.

Seals are awarded in three phases corresponding to Calculation, Reduction and Compensation and Roquetas town hall has now calculated its carbon footprint for 2020.

Bearing in mind last year’s “singular” circumstances, town hall calculations showed that Roquetas released the equivalent of 772.91 tons of carbon dioxide, Amat said.

Roquetas’ ongoing sustainable projects include LED lighting for the municipality’s streetlamps, a project that is now 50 per cent finished.

“Our next calculation will cover projects like these and municipal installations, contributing to improved energy-efficiency,” Amat said.

Once the calculations are completed, the town hall will move on to the Reduction phase, finally arriving at the Compensation phase by planting trees throughout the municipality to ensure zero greenhouse gas emissions.