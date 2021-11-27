The cost of electricity seems to be on the rise daily at the moment but did you know that there is a top 5 most energy-consuming home appliances list? Since the rise in electricity prices began its unstoppable rise, many households have seen the need to make small changes to the usual uses they gave to their appliances, but do we know which ones consume the most energy?

Fridge

The fridge is by far one of the most energy-consuming home appliances. It is a tool that is constantly plugged in and running, as it has become one of the household essentials. Did you know that your fridge can consume up to 31% of a household’s energy? Little can be done in this regard, except, of course, not to leave the door open or introduce hot food, since its effort to cool them makes it consume more energy. Another option is, when renewing the refrigerator, to try to acquire one of class A+++, which consume up to 80% less than those of class D and that, in the long run, will save you money on your energy bill.

Washing machine

Washing clothes is necessary, and in a four-person household, there can be on average six clothes washes a week. This can consume almost 12% of the energy. To save on these energy-consuming home appliances it is important to use short programs and cold washing whenever possible, as most of the energy is used to heat the water. Another tip is to put the washing machine on when you have a full load, since this way more clothes will be washed and you can save on an extra wash.

Television

If you belong to a household that has the TV on all day long then you are contributing to 12% of your consumed energy. To make a saving here is obvious, turn the TV off when you are not watching it. And by off, I mean physically pull the plug on the box! Energy-consuming home appliances on standby use the same amount of energy as when turned on. When it is time to update your telebox, check out the new LED technology. These consume 25% less energy than the current LCDs.

Oven

This one is debatable as to whether it should be on the list. If you use your oven regularly then you are contributing to 9% of your energy consumption. Of course, this depends on how much you use your oven. If you don’t use it, then don’t worry about it! Tips to take advantage of this high-energy consuming appliance is to not open the door while it is being used. Also, turn it off before the end of the cooking time to take advantage of the residual heat.

Dryer and dishwasher

Ok, so these two items might not apply to everybody. Not all homes have these appliances, however, for those who enjoy the comforts that a tumble dryer and a dishwasher have to offer, it is important to know that their electricity consumption is high and should only be used when necessary. If you are fortunate to have these high-energy consumption appliances then consider putting your clothes on an extra spin in the washing machine before putting them in the tumble dryer. With regards to the dishwasher, never run it on a half load, always wait until it’s full, these simple tricks will save you money in the long run.

