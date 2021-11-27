Three Dead in Valencia due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Tragedy in Valencia as three people die from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning due to suspected heating problem.

A tragedy has occurred in Catarroja (Valencia), where three members of the same family have died in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 27, due to what appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause is likely to be a problem with the combustion in their central heating system.

The victims were a married couple and their 20-year-old son, all of Romanian nationality. Their pets, a cat and a dog, also died. Officials from the local fire service, the Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos, have stated that they were alerted to the incident at around 2:30 in the morning by the couple’s elder daughter, when she arrived at her family’s home in Plaza de la Región and discovered the bodies. The tragedy has left her with no other family in Spain.

When firefighters and police arrived at the scene, they used gas detection equipment to carry out the required tests and ventilate the house until they were able to confirm that the presence of carbon monoxide could no longer be detected.

@BombersValencia han actuat a 1 habitatge a Catarroja on una possible intoxicació per monòxid de carboni ha causat la mort de 3 persones. Els bombers amb equips de detecció de gasos han realitzat els mesuraments corresponents i han ventilat la casa. 2 mascotes també han mort pic.twitter.com/UsOYDTEsqY — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) November 27, 2021



