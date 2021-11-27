The Queen only answers her personal mobile to two people



Just like all of us, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has her own mobile phone. But, according to royal commentator, Jonathan Sacerdoti, there are only two people she will ever take calls from, and neither are her sons!

Mr Sacerdoti made this known during an interview with US presenter Christina Garibaldi, telling her, “Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones, and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be a Samsung, packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone”.

He continued, “But the two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne, and her racing manager John Warren”. One of the world’s leading horsemen, John takes care of all racing and breeding concerns for Her Majesty.

It is well known that the Queen has had a 70-year love affair with horses, and racing. According to Britain Magazine, in 1945, aged 19, she attended her very first Royal Ascot. As Mr Sacerdoti told Christina Garibaldi, whenever John calls, “she answers”, pointing out that, “He is the son-in-law of the Queen’s friend, the late Earl of Carnarvon, and his home was Highclere Castle in Berkshire, which viewers of TV may know better as Downton Abbey“.

Princess Anne, aged 71, is, of course, the Queen’s only daughter, and they have both shared that lifelong hobby of horses, and all that surrounds them. The princess is a very well-respected equestrian, winning a gold medal in 1971,

