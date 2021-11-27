Only one day after the announcement, a temporary suspense of the Catalonia Covid passport is declared. La Meva Salut website, which is the portal to download the Catalonia covid passport for the general public to gain access to bars, restaurants, gyms and care homes in Catalonia collapsed due to the high demand for downloads.

Temporary suspension

The Department of Health said a temporary suspension of the Catalonia Covid passport was needed, in principle, until Monday”. The Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, confirmed “the impossibility of solving the technical problems has made it advisable to extend the obligation to present the certificate. The department trusts that the incidents that have made it impossible to download the certificate to the thousands of people who have tried to do so this morning will be solved. The margin until Monday gives more time to the users of La Meva Salut to obtain the certificate”.

Portal already under pressure

Before the crash which forced the temporary suspense of Catalonia Covid passport, the portal was already under pressure. Thursday 24 November, many people reported a ‘slowness’ in accessing La Meva Salut according to the Department of Health. On Thursday alone, 170,000 Catalonia Covid passports were downloaded. Due to this, an exception was made and a spokesman for the ministry explained that the certificate would only be necessary for entry into indoor spaces

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The vegetarian and vegan restaurant Sopa, in the business area of Poblenou, in the [email protected] district, receives many foreign customers. Many of them work in the mornings. On Friday, November 28, a regular customer sat on the restaurant’s terrace. She has her regular passport, but she has just changed her mobile phone and was unable to download the La Meva Salut app, according to Ely Flors, the manager of the establishment, the administration’s decision was a bit hasty, because there are “frequent customers who have not been able to download the certificate”. And she regrets: “Today we have tried to be a little more flexible because there are problems such as people who have come today from the United States who have shown us their vaccination certificate but from their country, not a Catalonia covid passport. In this case, we let them in. How are these problems going to be solved?”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.