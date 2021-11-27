Sparkling charity dinner for ADANA

THE fundraising group Simply Surviving held a glittering charity dinner for ADANA at Green Label restaurant at the El Chaparral Golf Course on Thursday, November 25.

Raising €1,300 for animal charity ADANA, the event saw 85 people come out for a three-course dinner, cava, and entertainment by Costa del Sol favourite Alexandra Avery.

Guests were out to support both Simply Surviving, the Costa del Sol group set up to help businesses and charities through the pandemic, and ADANA, and told the Euro Weekly News how happy they were to get involved.

One guest, Theresa Connor, said: “We are all here to support the animals after the Estepona fire, to help both the people and the kennels.”

Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson said: “Simply Surviving has been doing a fantastic job and the amount of people here shows how much people support them.”

Simply Surviving founder Val Williams explained that Simply Surviving, which supports a different local charity every month, had already chosen its organisations for the year but that when she saw the impact of the Estepona fires in September on ADANA she made sure to fit them.

She told the EWN: “We decided to support them after the fires made their work so difficult.”

Alan Boardman of Simply Surviving, added: “The charity had a hard time in the fires and needs €50,000 to build a new shelter.”

Guests danced the night away to singing by Alexandra Avery while supporting ADANA, with €15 of every €35 three-course meal at the venue going to the charity.

The event was also supported by the Euro Weekly News, Blevins Franks, and Ibex Insurance.

The funds raised will now go towards helping ADANA build a new animal shelter.

Euro Weekly News CEO Michel Euesden praised Simply Surviving for working to help the local community, saying: “Simply Surviving is simply fabulous. Just like the Costa del Sol.”

For more information about Simply Surviving, visit their Facebook page.

