Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona renews its F1 contract until 2026



The Spanish Grand Prix will remain a part of the Formula One race calendar after a new contract was signed on Friday, November 26. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will continue to host the world’s top drivers until 2026.

May 22, 2022, is the date scheduled for next year, taking sixth spot in the season’s running order of races. It is an exciting prospect, presenting a season that has been expanded to include a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix meetings. Organisers at the Catalonian race circuit have had to guarantee F1 bosses that the track and its facilities will be upgraded in time for May.

The motorsport giant has set itself a 2030 corporate target, by which it intends to be net-zero carbon. Signing this new contract commits the Spanish GP organisers to ensuring that their circuit becomes “a model and world benchmark of sustainability”.

Catalan minister of business and labour, Roger Torrent, commented, “We want the circuit to become an exponent of the green transformation, and the adaptation of infrastructures to the demands of the climate emergency”, as reported by bbc.com.

