Spain to require COVID Certificate from all Passengers from the UK

The new entry requirements for passengers to provide a COVID vaccination certificate will be implemented from next Wednesday, December 1 and will affect all those travelling from the UK.

From next December 1, Spain will only allow entry to passengers from the UK with a valid COVID vaccination certificate. Negative tests or already having had the virus will no longer be enough to gain entry, as they have been until now.

The Spanish Ministry of Health has taken the decision to modify travel restrictions for passengers from countries that do not belong to the EU or the Schengen Area due to reasons of public order and public health. They published the information in the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Saturday 27 November.

Certain countries and special administrative regions that are not considered high-risk will be exempt from the new restrictions. These countries include Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and China, along with some regions of Hong-Kong and Taiwan.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Interior Minister, said that the appearance of new variants of the virus had led them to increase travel restrictions. Spain will have the right to deny entry to passengers that do not have a valid COVID vaccination certificate that has been previously approved by the Ministry of Health.

The restrictions are set to be in place until December 31.

