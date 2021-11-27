Shared flood plan

VERA’S mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and his Antas counterpart intend to prevent flooding in the El Real area.

Jorge Blanco and Pedro Ridao Zamora, accompanied by their respective Urban Development councillors, met recently to assess the Water Channelling and Drainage Project drawn up by both town halls.

The project involves constructing a 2.5-kilometre canal that will drain off excess water during periods of heavy rain, especially from the AP-7 storm drains, that flood adjoining land and properties in both towns.

It will cost an estimated €5 million to carry out the scheme, for which both town halls are currently seeking funding from different administrations.