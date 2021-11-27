Shared flood plan

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Shared flood plan
MAYOR’S MEETING: Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and Pedro Ridao Zamora Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA’S mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and his Antas counterpart intend to prevent flooding in the El Real area.

Jorge Blanco and Pedro Ridao Zamora, accompanied by their respective Urban Development councillors, met recently to assess the Water Channelling and Drainage Project drawn up by both town halls.

The project involves constructing a 2.5-kilometre canal that will drain off excess water during periods of heavy rain, especially from the AP-7 storm drains, that flood adjoining land and properties in both towns.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It will cost an estimated €5 million to carry out the scheme, for which both town halls are currently seeking funding from different administrations.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here