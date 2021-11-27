More solar plants for Tabernas

TABERNAS: Perfect location for solar power plants Photo credit: Maksym Abramov

WORK is due to begin this week on constructing two more solar power plants in Tabernas.

After more than two years of red tape and administrative procedures, the Junta’s Energy, Manuel Larrasa and Tabernas mayor Jose Diaz are to be present as the first steps are taken to building the Tabernas I and Tabernas II plants.

With an installed capacity of 50 megawatts, each of the plants will prevent the emission of an annual 50,000 tons, explained Naturgy, formerly Gas Natural Fenosa and co-owner of the Medgaz gas pipeline.

The Naturgy project follows the inauguration last October of another Tabernas solar plant, La Cabrita, financed by a German investment fund.

