Merchant ship captain arrested off the coast of Cartagena



Guardia Civil officers have intercepted and arrested the captain of a merchant ship in the waters off the coast of the Murcian municipality of Cartagena. He was detained on suspicion of being the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation, abusing the rights of foreign citizens, and document falsification.

During the operation, eight people of Syrian nationality, allegedly victims of a criminal organisation dedicated to the illegal trafficking of human beings, were identified and later released.

An investigation had been initiated after the Guardia Civil were alerted to the possible use of a merchant ship by a transnational criminal organisation to carry out people trafficking. This was being carried out under the guise of a merchant vessel transporting cattle. Thanks to the collaboration and cooperation between European agencies, this route has now been closed down.

Two individuals had previously been picked up by the police in the municipality Mazarron, who had apparently been on the aforementioned ship and took the opportunity to abandon it while it was near the coastline. At this time, Guardia Civil officers had boarded the vessel while it was docked in the port of Cartagena.

They identified the captain and then proceeded to examine the maritime documentation. This showed irregularities in the documents relating to eight Syrian crew members- Eventually, a full-scale inspection took place, where it was discovered that the eight lacked training or qualifications for maritime tasks. It subsequently came to light that the Syrians had been forced to work on the ship under exploitative labour conditions.

It appears that the organisation’s modus operandi was to recruit citizens of Syrian origin and people from other conflict zones, who were offered their transfer to Europe for as much as €13,000 euros. To do this, they had acquired a cattle ship, under the flag of a third country, which was found to have had its name changed three times, making it difficult for the different police forces to track and monitor their movements.

Immigrants were entrusted with fictitious marine tasks, thereby exceeding the number of personnel required for this type of transport. The detainee and the proceedings conducted were placed at the disposal of the Cartagena Investigating Court, and the ship was confiscated, as reported by larazon.es.

Interceptado en Cartagena un buque presuntamente dedicado al transporte ilegal de migrantes. Se ha contado con el apoyo de la Corporación de Prácticos del Puerto de Cartagena.https://t.co/95WDGj4JSQ pic.twitter.com/BKSPzJKLve

— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) November 27, 2021

